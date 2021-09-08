Advertisement
News

16 competitors to fly the flag for Kerry at National Ploughing Championships

Sep 8, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
16 competitors to fly the flag for Kerry at National Ploughing Championships 16 competitors to fly the flag for Kerry at National Ploughing Championships
Share this article

Kerry will have 16 competitors in the National Ploughing Championships next week.

Although the trade exhibition has been cancelled the ploughing competitions are going ahead in Ratheniska, Co Laois from Wednesday to Friday next week.

The 16 Kerry competitors will take part in 13 classes at the championships with seven of the team already having eleven All Ireland titles.

Advertisement

Kerry Ploughing Association says it is hopeful the team, which will be taking part in classes with tractors, horses and a loy, can add to the 47 titles brought back to the county.

On Wednesday September 15th, Colm Dineen, Daniel Burke, Michael J Donegan, Michael O’Halloran, Tommy McCarthy, Patrick Boyle, Aeneas Horan and Jonathan Trant will be competing.

Taking to the furrows the following day are Martina Flynn, Richard O’Mahony, Michael Brosnan and Moss Trant.

Advertisement

On the final day of competition, Kerry will be represented by Michael P Donegan, John Healy, Philip Healy, Moss Trant and Pat Walsh.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus