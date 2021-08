The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed 1,522 new cases of COVID-19 this evening.

As of 8am today, 217 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 34 are in ICU.

Over the past fortnight almost 20,000 cases have been reported, with 17% of these in people who are doubly vaccinated.

Advertisement

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan says this is in keeping with what they expect, as an increasing proportion of the population get vaccinated.