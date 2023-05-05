Advertisement
150 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council over 2-month period

May 5, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
150 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council over 2-month period
Illegal dumping at the top of the Maum, on the L-2026 Castleisland to Listowel road on Sunday. Image from Cllr Charlie Farrelly's Facebook page
150 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council over a two-month period this year.

The figures were compiled by the council and presented to Kerry County Councillors recently.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

During February and March, 150 litter complaints were made to the council.

Eight fines were issued on foot of these complaints, seven of which have been paid to date.

There were also three court convictions during that time, totalling €1,575.

Kerry County Council also investigated 45 waste complaints; there was one court conviction based on these complaints, totalling €1,500.

There were also 26 water complaints and 11 air complaints investigated by the council during this time; there were no court prosecutions on foot of any of these complaints.

 

