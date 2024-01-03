15 percent increase in requests for help to the St Vincent de Paul in Kerry during 2023

The St Vincent de Paul in Kerry had a 15 percent increase in the number of requests for help during 2023, new figures have shown.

Most of these were from people struggling with the rising cost of food bills, or needing help to heat their homes.

In total, the society helped to heat over 300 homes in Kerry during the year.

Vice President of the South West region, Mary Frances Behan from Listowel, says the cost of living crisis had a huge impact on many Kerry families during the year, who were already struggling.

Some of the new callers who sought help, were working in low paid jobs, and found themselves in a crisis following an unforeseen expense, such as a car breaking down:

Anyone in Kerry who’s struggling with food, fuel or other bills, is encouraged to contact the society by phoning their main Kerry office on (066) 71 28021 or via svp.ie