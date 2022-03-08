15 Kerry students receive Trinity College entrance awards

15 students from Kerry have been awarded entrance exhibition awards by Trinity College Dublin.
The awards go to students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme, who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants.
Awardees must receive at least 500 CAO points.
A full list of Kerry recipients is available here:
Daniel Horgan, Tralee Tuition Centre
Julia Olabode, Killarney Community College
Siobhan Ros Brosnan, Meán Scoil Naomh Ioseph
Maeve Bellew, Intermediate School
Caoimhe Scanlan, Presentation Secondary School
Ruth Collins, Coláiste Íde
Tanjil Mokit Khan, Coláiste Bhréanainn
Gráinne Carmody, Mercy Secondary School
Seamus Bradley, Christian Brothers Secondary School
Ornob Shahin, Rathmnore Community School
Ciara Marie O’Donoghue, Tarbert Comprehensive School
Caonor Casey, Kenmare Community School
Erin Hegarty, Kenmare Community School
Dan Kelliher, Presentation Secondary School
Abigail O’Leary, St Brigid’s Secondary School