15 Kerry students receive Trinity College entrance awards

15 students from Kerry have been awarded entrance exhibition awards by Trinity College Dublin.

The awards go to students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme, who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants.

Awardees must receive at least 500 CAO points.

A full list of Kerry recipients is available here:

Daniel Horgan, Tralee Tuition Centre

Julia Olabode, Killarney Community College

Siobhan Ros Brosnan, Meán Scoil Naomh Ioseph

Maeve Bellew, Intermediate School

Caoimhe Scanlan, Presentation Secondary School

Ruth Collins, Coláiste Íde

Tanjil Mokit Khan, Coláiste Bhréanainn

Gráinne Carmody, Mercy Secondary School

Seamus Bradley, Christian Brothers Secondary School

Ornob Shahin, Rathmnore Community School

Ciara Marie O’Donoghue, Tarbert Comprehensive School

Caonor Casey, Kenmare Community School

Erin Hegarty, Kenmare Community School

Dan Kelliher, Presentation Secondary School

Abigail O’Leary, St Brigid’s Secondary School