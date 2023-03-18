15 Kerry heritage projects share over €100,000

Fifteen Kerry heritage projects are to share in over €100,000 in funding.
Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan announced the succsful projects under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).
Nationally, 556 heritage projects will benefit from a total of €4.5 million.
Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding.
The successful Kerry projects to receive funding:
Thatched House, Finuge thatching: €5,000
Old Rectory, Killgobbin, Camp External joinery repair: €7,500
4 Emlagh Cottages, Dingle, External wall repair: €8,500
Castleview House, Castleisland Roof repair, structures & coverings including lead work: €4,500
Castle Lawn, Ballyheigue Castle, Ballyheigue, roof repair, structures & coverings including lead work: €9,500
Former Magdalene Laundry, Baile Mhuire, Balloonagh, Tralee Mitigation of damp: €14,000
Former AIB bank, Main Street, Killarney, External joinery repair : €4,000
Callinafercy House, Milltown, Roof repair, structures & coverings including lead work: €11,000
Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Listowel, Historic window glass conservation/protection: €7,500
Apartment 5, The Cable Station, Waterville, External joinery repair: €6,000
The Cable Station, Waterville, Mitigation of damp: €3,000
Main Street, Dingle: External joinery repair: €5,000
10 High Street, Tralee, Mitigation of damp: €4,500
Coastguard Cottage, Kells, Mitigation of damp: €6,000
8 Iveragh Terrace, Waterville, Roof repair, structures & coverings including lead work: €5,000