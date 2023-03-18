15 Kerry heritage projects share over €100,000

Fifteen Kerry heritage projects are to share in over €100,000 in funding.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan announced the succsful projects under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

Nationally, 556 heritage projects will benefit from a total of €4.5 million.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding.

The successful Kerry projects to receive funding:

Thatched House, Finuge thatching: €5,000

Old Rectory, Killgobbin, Camp External joinery repair: €7,500

4 Emlagh Cottages, Dingle, External wall repair: €8,500

Castleview House, Castleisland Roof repair, structures & coverings including lead work: €4,500

Castle Lawn, Ballyheigue Castle, Ballyheigue, roof repair, structures & coverings including lead work: €9,500

Former Magdalene Laundry, Baile Mhuire, Balloonagh, Tralee Mitigation of damp: €14,000

Former AIB bank, Main Street, Killarney, External joinery repair : €4,000

Callinafercy House, Milltown, Roof repair, structures & coverings including lead work: €11,000

Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Listowel, Historic window glass conservation/protection: €7,500

Apartment 5, The Cable Station, Waterville, External joinery repair: €6,000

The Cable Station, Waterville, Mitigation of damp: €3,000

Main Street, Dingle: External joinery repair: €5,000

10 High Street, Tralee, Mitigation of damp: €4,500

Coastguard Cottage, Kells, Mitigation of damp: €6,000

8 Iveragh Terrace, Waterville, Roof repair, structures & coverings including lead work: €5,000