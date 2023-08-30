15 jobs to be created in Killarney with new JD store

15 jobs are to be created in Killarney with a new JD store.

The global leisurewear giant is to open a new store at the Killarney Outlet Centre in the coming weeks.

JD is a global retailer of branded and own branded sports fashion and casual wear.

It was established in the UK in 1981, and now has over 900 stores in countries all across the world.

The company is to open a 7,400-square-foot store on the ground floor of the Killarney Outlet Centre.

This new store will create 15 jobs, both full-time and part-time.

It follows landmark announcements for the Outlet Centre in recent months about Born Fashions, and Mods and Minis both coming to the retail centre.

A spokesperson for the owners of the Outlet Centre said they’re confident there will be further significant retail announcements in the coming months.

The spokesperson said the last 12 months has involved reviewing the ground floor voids, and working with partners to develop 20,000-square-foot of space on the first floor.

The spokesperson added, in time, this will completely re-energise the Killarney Outlet Centre.

Killarney Outlet Centre Manager, Paul Sherry, said the arrival of JD will mark the beginning of a glorious new era for the centre, and they will be unveiling exciting plans for both floors in the very near future.