15 jobs created in Tralee with opening of Audi Approved :plus Kerry

Nov 16, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
15 jobs created in Tralee with opening of Audi Approved :plus Kerry
Adrian O’Regan, General Manager, Audi Approved :Plus Kerry and Emmet O’Grady, Sales Manager, Audi Approved :Plus Kerry. Photo: Audi Cork Facebook
Fifteen (15) jobs have been created in Tralee with the opening of the new Audi Approved :plus Kerry facility.

It includes a used car showroom of mainly Audi vehicles but with some other brands, as well as full aftersales, including service, parts, and accessories, at its base in Monavalley, Tralee.

It’s been developed by Audi Ireland and the Blackwater Motor Group, which also operates Audi Cork.

General Manager of Audi Approved :Plus Kerry, Adrian O’Regan, says 15 new jobs have been created, and they hope to grow that.

You can hear this interview in full on In Business from 6pm.

