15% increase in adults seeking homeless accommodation in Kerry in a month

Aug 25, 2023 17:45 By radiokerrynews
15% increase in adults seeking homeless accommodation in Kerry in a month
44 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of July.

That's an increase of 15% compared to the previous month; at the end of June there 38 adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 96 families including 195 children, accessing emergency accommodation during this time.

Nationally, the number of homeless people is over 12,800 (12,847) which is a record high.

The figures cover from July 24th to 30th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

The report doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.

