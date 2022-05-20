15 Blue Flags for Kerry this year

15 Blue Flags have been awarded to Kerry this year.

13 beaches and two marinas across the county were awarded Blue Flags for this year’s bathing season.

It’s an increase of one on last year, with Ballybunion’s Ladies Beach awarded Blue Flag status for the first time since 2019.

Advertisement

Nationally, An Taisce awarded 85 beaches and 10 marinas the Blue Flag, which aims to raise environmental awareness and promote sound environmental management of beaches, marinas and eco-tourism boats around the world.

The Blue Flag initiative is judged on specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management

All 12 Kerry beaches which were awarded Blue Flags last year, retained them this year.

Advertisement

These are Ballinskelligs, Ballybunion South (or Men’s beach), Ballyheigue, Banna, Derrynane, Fenit, Inch, Kells, Maharabeg, Rossbeigh, Ventry, and White Strand.

Ballybunion North, or Ladies’ beach, was awarded the Blue Flag this year, having lost its status for the last two years.

Fenit Marina and Portmagee Seasonal Pontoons also retained their Blue Flags.

Advertisement

Ballinskelligs beach was also awarded a Green Coast Award by An Taisce, as was Littor, Waterville, Castlegregory, and Béal Bán beaches.

The Green Coast Award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.