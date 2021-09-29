1,453 new cases of COVID-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,453 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 300 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,249 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 40 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen Irish people make extraordinary efforts to drive down incidence of COVID-19 by following the public health advice. More recently, the response to Ireland’s vaccination programme has been heartening, and now just under 91% of the population aged 16 years and older are fully protected through vaccination. Our collective efforts have protected thousands of people from experiencing the worst outcomes from COVID-19.