1,453 new cases of COVID-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,453 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 300 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.
As more of the activities we enjoy become available to us this week, it is important that we continue this national effort to break the chains of transmission of COVID-19. Vaccination remains our best means of protection and, if vaccination is available to you, then I strongly encourage you to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.
Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces. If you display symptoms of COVID-19 like cough, fever, fatigue, headache, or sore throat - isolate and contact your GP who will advise if you need to arrange a test."