Advertisement
News

145 cases of COVID confirmed in Kerry each day

Nov 16, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
145 cases of COVID confirmed in Kerry each day 145 cases of COVID confirmed in Kerry each day
Share this article

An average of 145 cases of COVID are confirmed in Kerry each day.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which provides updates on the prevalence of the disease nationwide. Up to midnight on Sunday, there were 1,723 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry over the previous fortnight.

This gives a 14-day incidence rate of 1,166 per 100,000 population.

Advertisement

Kerry’s rate, although an increase on recent weeks, has been overtaken by over a dozen counties; two weeks ago, Kerry’s rate was the third highest, while now it’s ranked 15th.

The rest of Munster, with the exception of Waterford, has a similar incidence rate to Kerry.

Over the five-day period up to Sunday night, there were an average of 145 cases confirmed daily in the county.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus