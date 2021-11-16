145 cases of COVID confirmed in Kerry each day

An average of 145 cases of COVID are confirmed in Kerry each day.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which provides updates on the prevalence of the disease nationwide. Up to midnight on Sunday, there were 1,723 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry over the previous fortnight.

This gives a 14-day incidence rate of 1,166 per 100,000 population.

Advertisement

Kerry’s rate, although an increase on recent weeks, has been overtaken by over a dozen counties; two weeks ago, Kerry’s rate was the third highest, while now it’s ranked 15th.

The rest of Munster, with the exception of Waterford, has a similar incidence rate to Kerry.

Over the five-day period up to Sunday night, there were an average of 145 cases confirmed daily in the county.