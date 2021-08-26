14 people killed on Kerry farms

14 people were killed on Kerry farms in a nine-year period.

A review of work-related fatalities in agriculture between 2011 and 2020 carried out by the Health and Safety Authority shows more people died in farming compared to any other sector.

In that timeframe, 12 farm workers and two non-workers lost their lives on Kerry farms.

The south west region of Kerry and Cork had the highest rate of work-related farm fatalities in the country at 13.7 per 100,000.

In that period, 208 people lost their lives on Irish farmers, most victims were involved in cattle farming and vehicle-related incidents leading to fatalities were the most common.