14 Kerry retailers approved for funding under Online Retail Scheme

Fourteen Kerry retailers have been approved for funding under the Online Retail Scheme.
Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Damien English made the announcement.
Over 200 retailers nationwide are to benefit from over €9 million.
The scheme is targeted at enhancing businesses' online capability and presence so they can exploit new opportunities and attract new customers.
The full list of Kerry recipients:
|120
|ARAN SWEATER MARKET LIMITED
|Kerry
|121
|CLYDAVILLE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|Kilkenny Group
|Kerry
|122
|CORCORANS' FURNITURE & CARPETS LIMITED
|Kerry
|123
|FACTORY CARPETS DEPOT LIMITED
|Kerry
|124
|HORAN'S FRUIT & VEG. LIMITED
|Horans Health Stores
|Kerry
|125
|J. MCKENNA LIMITED
|Kerry
|126
|KILLARNEY MEAT COMPANY LIMITED
|Tim Jones Butchers
|Kerry
|127
|KINGDOM MOTOR FACTORS LIMITED
|Kerry
|128
|MARINE EQUIPMENT DISTRIBUTORS IRELAND LIMITED
|O'Sullivans Marine
|Kerry
|129
|RICHARD BOYLE & SONS (2004) LIMITED
|Boyles of Killorglin
|Kerry
|130
|RIVERGROVE RETAIL LIMITED
|Aherns Pharmacy
|Kerry
|131
|SEACLAIDI NA SCEILGE TEORANTA
|Skelligs Chocolate
|Kerry
|132
|TRANT'S PHARMACY LIMITED
|Trant's Pharmacy
|Kerry
|133
|W.B.S. & L. (KILLARNEY) LIMITED
|Walsh Brothers / newshoes.ie
|Kerry
