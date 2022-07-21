Advertisement
14 Kerry retailers approved for funding under Online Retail Scheme

Jul 21, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Fourteen Kerry retailers have been approved for funding under the Online Retail Scheme.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Damien English made the announcement.

Over 200 retailers nationwide are to benefit from over €9 million.

The scheme is targeted at enhancing businesses' online capability and presence so they can exploit new opportunities and attract new customers.

The full list of Kerry recipients:

120 ARAN SWEATER MARKET LIMITED   Kerry
121 CLYDAVILLE INVESTMENTS LIMITED Kilkenny Group Kerry
122 CORCORANS' FURNITURE & CARPETS LIMITED   Kerry
123 FACTORY CARPETS DEPOT LIMITED   Kerry
124 HORAN'S FRUIT & VEG. LIMITED Horans Health Stores Kerry
125 J. MCKENNA LIMITED   Kerry
126 KILLARNEY MEAT COMPANY LIMITED Tim Jones Butchers Kerry
127 KINGDOM MOTOR FACTORS LIMITED   Kerry
128 MARINE EQUIPMENT DISTRIBUTORS IRELAND LIMITED O'Sullivans Marine Kerry
129 RICHARD BOYLE & SONS (2004) LIMITED Boyles of Killorglin Kerry
130 RIVERGROVE RETAIL LIMITED Aherns Pharmacy Kerry
131 SEACLAIDI NA SCEILGE TEORANTA Skelligs Chocolate Kerry
132 TRANT'S PHARMACY LIMITED Trant's Pharmacy Kerry
133 W.B.S. & L. (KILLARNEY) LIMITED Walsh Brothers / newshoes.ie Kerry
