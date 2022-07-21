14 Kerry retailers approved for funding under Online Retail Scheme

Fourteen Kerry retailers have been approved for funding under the Online Retail Scheme.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Damien English made the announcement.

Over 200 retailers nationwide are to benefit from over €9 million.

The scheme is targeted at enhancing businesses' online capability and presence so they can exploit new opportunities and attract new customers.

The full list of Kerry recipients:

120 ARAN SWEATER MARKET LIMITED Kerry 121 CLYDAVILLE INVESTMENTS LIMITED Kilkenny Group Kerry 122 CORCORANS' FURNITURE & CARPETS LIMITED Kerry 123 FACTORY CARPETS DEPOT LIMITED Kerry 124 HORAN'S FRUIT & VEG. LIMITED Horans Health Stores Kerry 125 J. MCKENNA LIMITED Kerry 126 KILLARNEY MEAT COMPANY LIMITED Tim Jones Butchers Kerry 127 KINGDOM MOTOR FACTORS LIMITED Kerry 128 MARINE EQUIPMENT DISTRIBUTORS IRELAND LIMITED O'Sullivans Marine Kerry 129 RICHARD BOYLE & SONS (2004) LIMITED Boyles of Killorglin Kerry 130 RIVERGROVE RETAIL LIMITED Aherns Pharmacy Kerry 131 SEACLAIDI NA SCEILGE TEORANTA Skelligs Chocolate Kerry 132 TRANT'S PHARMACY LIMITED Trant's Pharmacy Kerry 133 W.B.S. & L. (KILLARNEY) LIMITED Walsh Brothers / newshoes.ie Kerry