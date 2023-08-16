14 Kerry producers shortlisted for the Blas na hÉireann 2023 finalists

The Blas na hÉireann 2023 finalists are announced ahead of the Dingle Food Festival with 14 producers shortlisted from Kerry.

The three-day event will take place from Thursday September 28th to Saturday 30th September.

Celebrating its 16th year, Blas na hÉireann judged over 3,000 entries, the highest entries on record.

The finalists shortlisted from Kerry are Camos Artisan Foods, Emilie's Bakehouse, Micilín Muc, O Sullivans Bakery, O'Donnells Bakehouse Limited, Prestige Foods Ltd, Quinlan's Kerry Fish, Realt na Mara Shellfish Ltd., Regans Family Apiary, Rusticboowa, Skellig Jam, Skelligs Chocolate, Tom Crean Brewery Kenmare and Valentia Island Vermouth Ltd.

This year’s Blas na hÉireann awards will see the return of Eat Ireland in a Day tent and the Blas Village where the 2023 finalists will get the opportunity to showcase their products, engage with customers and meet key industry buyers.