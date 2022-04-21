139 Kerry people have died from COVID-19

139 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre cover from March 1st, 2020 to April 16th this year.

Nationally, 6,964 people have died with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.

These HPSC figures show that Kerry has the fourth lowest mortality rate nationwide; it stands at 94.1 per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, there are currently 31 patients with COVID-19 being treated in University Hospital Kerry and one of these patients is being cared for in ICU.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update and they cover up to 8pm yesterday (April 20th).

The HSE figures show there is just one intensive care bed available at UHK, however, there are ten general beds currently available at the Tralee-based hospital.