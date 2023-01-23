Advertisement
13 jobs to go as Listowel’s Iceland store set to close

Jan 23, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
13 jobs to go as Listowel's Iceland store set to close
Thirteen (13) jobs are to go in Listowel with the closure of the town’s Iceland store.

The frozen foods supermarket will shut its doors on March 4th.

The store, at Old Mill Lane, Listowel has been open for almost five years.

While sales have been good, high electricity costs along with an increase in rent are resulting in the five-year lease on the premises not being renewed, and the subsequent closure of the store.

Iceland says customers can use the Tralee store which offers a home delivery service, that can be accessed in store and online (Iceland.ie).

 

