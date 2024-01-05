Advertisement
News

12% of workplace fatalities happened in Kerry last year

Jan 5, 2024 12:05 By radiokerrynews
12% of workplace fatalities happened in Kerry last year
Share this article

12% of all workplace fatalities last year in Ireland happened in Kerry.

Data from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) released today shows that 43 people lost their lives in work-related incidents in 2023 in Ireland.

Five of these incidents were in Kerry, which is the joint-second highest of any county, behind Cork with seven, and level with Dublin.

Advertisement

That’s a rise of five for Kerry, which recorded no deaths from workplace incidents in 2022.

The farming and construction sectors accounted for over two thirds of all workplaces fatalities last year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Suspended UHK consultant says he wants to return to work
Advertisement
Condolences offered to family of woman killed in Glenflesk crash
The puffin could disappear from Ireland by 2050
Advertisement

Recommended

Suspended UHK consultant says he wants to return to work
MTU to get €85,000 additional funding to provide financial assistance to students
Condolences offered to family of woman killed in Glenflesk crash
The puffin could disappear from Ireland by 2050
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus