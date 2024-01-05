12% of workplace fatalities happened in Kerry last year

12% of all workplace fatalities last year in Ireland happened in Kerry.

Data from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) released today shows that 43 people lost their lives in work-related incidents in 2023 in Ireland.

Five of these incidents were in Kerry, which is the joint-second highest of any county, behind Cork with seven, and level with Dublin.

That’s a rise of five for Kerry, which recorded no deaths from workplace incidents in 2022.

The farming and construction sectors accounted for over two thirds of all workplaces fatalities last year.