112 applications from Kerry assessed under Local Authority Home Loan scheme

112 applications from Kerry have been assessed for the Local Authority Home Loan since it was implemented.

This is a Government-backed mortgage for first time buyers and fresh start applicants.

It can be used to purchase a new or second-hand property or for self-build, and provides up to 90% of the market value of the property.

112 applications from Kerry have been assessed since the scheme was implemented in January 2022 up to the end of January this year.

34 applications have been recommended to be approved during the same period.

The figures were provided by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien following a query from Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín.