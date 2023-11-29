11% increase in numbers on UHK waiting lists over past year

There’s been an 11% increase in the past year in the number of people waiting for appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are now over 11,200 people on lists, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

There are also another 2,700 people who’ve had treatment but require more in the future.

Over 11,200 (11,214) people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of October.

There are also another 2,739 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of October, show there are 10,614 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

That’s up 1,405 people or a rise of 15% on October last year, and a jump of 174 people between September and October this year.

There are 600 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of October.

This represents a drop of 245 people or 29% on October last year, but is a rise of 54 people between September and October this year.