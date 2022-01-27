103 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The figures were published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover from March 1st, 2020 to Tuesday of this week (January 25th, 2022).

Since the pandemic began, 6,136 people have died from COVID nationally.

Kerry has a mortality rate of 69.7 per 100,000 population; this is the second lowest rate nationally.

Louth has the highest COVID death rate at 180.8 per 100,00 population, while Galway has the lowest rate at 67.4 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, there are currently no vacant ICU or general beds available in University Hospital Kerry.

43 patients with COVID-19 are being treated at UHK; one COVID positive patient is receiving care in ICU.

These figures were released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update and cover up to 2pm yesterday (Wednesday).