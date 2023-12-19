Rise in thefts from vehicles recorded year-on-year in Kerry; however, significant drop in burglaries

There has been an overall rise in property crime recorded in Kerry.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The statistics show a 61% rise in thefts from shops in the county compared with 2019.

Advertisement

However, there has been a drop of 51% in non-aggravated burglaries in Kerry in the same period.

According to the figures property crime in Kerry rose by 11% on pre-covid figures.

1,327 incidents were recorded in the county to date in 2023, a rise of 18% on last year.

Advertisement

Thefts from shops saw a 61% increase on 2019, with 753 incidents this year, this is also a 35% jump on 2022.

112 non-aggravated burglaries have been recorded in Kerry this year, a 51% drop on 2019, and a 23% fall year-on year.

Thefts from vehicles saw a dramatic rise, with 73 cases this year, up from 36 the year before, an increase of over 102%.

Advertisement

However, this number fell by 39% when compared with pre-covid figures.

Theft/Unauthorised taking of a vehicle, rose by 24% year on year, and by 3% on the 2019 figure, with 36 cases recorded this year.

Meanwhile, 246 incidents of theft of other property were recorded in Kerry in 2023, a 2.5% rise on last year, and 8% fall on pre-covid numbers.