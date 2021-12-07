Advertisement
10,000 homes and businesses without power in Kerry

Dec 7, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
10,000 homes and businesses without power in Kerry
10,000 homes and businesses are without power in Kerry this lunchtime.

The areas affected are Inch and the surrounding area in West Kerry, Milltown, Coolcorcoran in Killarney, Kenmare and Kilgarvan.

Over 4 thousand customers are without power in Lacka near Ballydesmond.

Almost 500 have no electricity in Milltown and almost 1,000 are affected in Castleisland and Scartaglen.

Large portions of people living on the Iveragh Peninsula are without power as well.

Sean Scannell is area manager for Kerry with ESB Networks:

