10,000 homes and businesses without electricity in Kerry

10,000 homes and businesses are without power in Kerry this lunchtime.

The areas affected include Inch and the surrounding area in West Kerry, Milltown, Coolcorcoran in Killarney, Kenmare and Kilgarvan.

Almost 3,000 have no electricity in the mid Kerry area and over 1,000 are affected in Castleisland and Scartaglen.

Large portions of people living on the Iveragh Peninsula are without power as well.

Sean Scannell is area manager for Kerry with ESB Networks.

As of 1.40pm, 350 customers are without electricity in Ballybunion - estimated restoration time 8.15pm.

Others include:

376 - Smearla - ERT 8.15pm.

2099 - Abbeyfeale - ERT 6.15pm.

1,396 - Castleisland/Scartaglen - ERT 6.30pm - 7.45pm.

2824 - Castlemaine and Milltown - ERT 6.30pm.

At least 1,500 - Gurrane/ Iveragh Peninsula - ERT ranges from 5pm to 7.15pm.

439 - Killorglin/Cromane - ERT 5.30pm.

242 - Castlegregory - ERT 6pm.

53 - Ballyferriter -ERT 6.45pm

75 - Annascaul - ERT 3.45pm

89 - Coolcorcoran - ERT 1.45pm.

41- Tuosist - ERT 4.30pm.

10 - Kenmare - ERT 9pm

For latest information go to https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/