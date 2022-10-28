10-year-old Tousist boy has children’s hospital appointment cancelled due to lack of beds

The mother of a 10-year-old boy from Tuosist has been told there are no beds available at Crumlin Children’s Hospital for him to attend a planned appointment.

Jean O’Sullivan’s son Michael has been waiting for an appointment at Crumlin since April, as the gastroenterology team there is the only one that can carry out the test he needs.

Michael had an appointment to attend the hospital next week, but his mother received a phone call yesterday morning to say his planned admission had been cancelled due to a lack of available beds.

The hospital told her they now hope to fit Michael in for an appointment before Christmas.

Jean O’Sullivan says she’s spoken to other families from Kerry who are going through similar experiences with appointments and tests being cancelled.

She says something needs to be done for children’s access to healthcare.