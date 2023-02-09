10% growth in jobs forecast for Kerry in 2023

A 10% growth in jobs is forecast in Kerry for this year.

That’s according to a new report by FRS Recruitment; which says a rise in jobs is expected in the IT, construction and healthcare sectors.

The FRS Recruitment “2022 Review and 2023 Trend Forecast’ Report says the number of job opportunities in Kerry will grow by 10% in the coming year.

This follows on from the 10% decrease experienced in the county in 2022.

The recruitment agency says the county experienced a challenging year last year and they believe things will become more positive over the coming 12 months.

The report says job growth is expected in the IT, Construction and healthcare sectors.

General Manager with FRS Recruitment, Lynne McCormack, says recent job cuts in the IT sector will actually provide new opportunities this year:

Nationally the number of job postings handled by the company rose by 32% in 2022

18 of the 26 counties in the Republic experienced an increase in opportunities in last year.

With a 36% rise in Dublin, 31% rise in Clare, while the year on year figure in Roscommon more than doubled in 2022.