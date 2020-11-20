That’s the view of Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae. The decision to cull mink at mink farms – including one in Waterville – has been taken after a mutated strain of coronavirus was found in mink in Denmark.
HSE working with residents and families of Listowel nursing home it’s taken control of
The HSE is reassuring families of residents in Oaklands Nursing Home, Listowel that their needs are being met.It’s developing a communications plan for families...
Kerry woman supports NPHET subcommittee on funerals
A south Kerry woman whose father passed away during the first lockdown supports calls for a new subcommittee of NPHET to examine funeral restrictions.Patrick...
Chorca Dhuibhne’s COVID incidence rate the lowest nationally
Chorca Dhuibhne’s prevalence of COVID-19 cases is the lowest in the country.This is according to data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which...
