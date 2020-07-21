Minister for Education outlines timeline for Leaving Cert students over coming months

The Minister for Education has outlined the timeline for Leaving Certificate students in the coming months.

In an online message to the students of 2020, Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says calculated grades are due on September 7th, CAO offers will be made on the 11th and students can appeal their results on the 14th.

There will be a chance to re-sit the Leaving Cert later in the academic year, depending on public health guidelines.

Minister Foley says what is already a stressful time for students has been compounded by the coronavirus restrictions.