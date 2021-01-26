Maurice ‘Moss’ Prendergast, Tullamore, Ballybunion.

Maurice passed away after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his brother Paudie and sister Marion. Maurice will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, sons, Alan and Patrick, daughters, Tracy, Amanda and Sarah Jane, sons-in-law, Kenneth and Dave, daughter-in-law, Jacinta, grandchildren, James, Lucy, Cian, Jack Chloe, Katie, Saoirse, and Sean, brothers, John Paul, Richie and Tom, sisters, Nora, Joan and Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and many close friends.

Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Annagh Ward, University Hospital Kerry.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****