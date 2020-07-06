Margaret Danaher (nee Byrne) of Templeathea, Athea, Co. Limerick

Reposing at her home in Templeathea on Tuesday from 2pm and Wednesday from 2pm.

– No shaking hands please

A private family Requiem Mass for Margaret Danaher will take place on Thursday in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea at 12.00 noon. Private Burial afterwards in Holycross cemetery, Athea.

Those who wish to pay their respects can do so by joining the route as the funeral cortege proceeds from the church to the graveyard.. Please observe social distancing.

Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

