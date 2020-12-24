Management of South/South West Hospital Group appeal to Kerry people to follow COVID-19 restrictions

Management of the South/South West Hospital Group are appealing to people in Kerry to adhere to the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

The hospital group, which includes University Hospital Kerry, made this appeal as the number of positive cases continues to increase nationally.

Management at South/South West Hospital Group are appealing to members of the public to follow the Government’s new COVID-19 guidelines in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

The hospital group is urging people not to make any unnecessary journeys outside of their own county from St Stephen’s Day; people are also being asked to reduce their social contacts.

CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group Gerry O’ Dwyer, says it’s a matter of urgency that we adhere to the public health restrictions, to ensure the safety of our communities, and to ensure vulnerable people are protected.

Mr O’Dwyer says staff across the South/South West hospitals are working tirelessly to fight this virus to provide safe, high-quality care to patients; he says they are proud of their staff and how they’ve responded to this challenge.

The CEO acknowledged that the Christmas break and into the New Year wouldn’t be easy but appealed that people follow all restrictions by limiting their movements, washing their hands, wearing masks, using coughing etiquette and by making themselves aware of COVID-19 symptoms.