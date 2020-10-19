Level 5 lockdown will be in effect for 6 weeks

Level five restrictions will come into force from midnight on Wednesday for six weeks, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Micheál Martin said there’s some evidence current restrictions have been effective in slowing the growth rate of the coronavirus.

He said further action is now needed to prevent a ‘grave situation’ in the coming weeks.

He said if everyone follows the rules over the coming weeks there will be an opportunity for people to have some ‘respite’ during Christmas after a difficult year of restrictions.

Under level 5, people will be asked to stay and work at home wherever possible, and to exercise within 5km of their home.

All but essential retail will close.

A graduated system of penalties is being examined to enforce the travel restrictions.

No social or family gathering in homes or gardens will be allowed

Some exceptions to the level five roadmap will be implemented.

Schools, creches and construction sites will all remain open, while elite and professional sport matches will be allowed continue.

Most manufacturing will also be allowed continue.

A ‘support bubble’ system is being set up, allowing people who live or parent alone to have close contact with one other household.

Weddings will also be allowed remain at 25 guests.

There will be an opportunity to review the restrictions in four weeks, to see if they are working effectively.

Meanwhile, changes to the pandemic unemployment payment will see the €350 rate for workers who were earning more than €400.

The wage subsidy scheme will also be improved, while new mental health supports will be provided.

The Taoiseach said: “If each of us does what is asked of us for a period of just six weeks, we will suppress this virus and emerge from these restrictions on December 1st.

“Our journey through the coming weeks and months will not be easy, but our future is in our hands. We must persevere, and we must be resilient.”