Leader of Fianna Fáil defends U-turn on Shannon LNG project

The leader of Fianna Fáil has defended the U-turn on Shannon LNG.

The liquefied natural gas terminal was first proposed for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank in 2006 but has been beset by delays.

Micheál Martin had supported the project; however, the programme for Government says the new coalition, if formed, will withdraw the Shannon LNG terminal from the EU Projects of Common Interest list in 2021.

Deputy Martin says Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens believe it doesn’t make sense to develop LNG gas import terminals which use imported fracked gas.

He says all three party leaders are committed to investing in North Kerry: