Kerry tourism providers encouraged to take part in Kerry Tourism Day

Kerry tourism providers are being encouraged to take part in the upcoming Kerry Tourism Day.

It’s on Thursday July 30th, and aims to encourage people to enjoy Kerry’s tourist attractions and experiences for free.

Kerry County Council, in association with the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, is coordinating Kerry Tourism Day on Thursday July 30th.

The idea is to encourage locals to enjoy the county’s tourist attractions and tourist experiences free of charge for one day.

It also aims to strengthen the referral economy among residents and communities, by offering a countywide open house of selected visitor attractions and tourist experiences.

Tourism attractions and activity or experience providers are being urged to take part in Kerry Tourism Day by completing an expression of interest online by next Tuesday, July 14th.

The conditions of taking part include the provider must give free entry, or a free experience or activity, or a free sample of it during the attraction’s normal opening hours or between a specified time range on July 30th.