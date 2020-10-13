Kerry TD wants Stay and Spend Scheme to open to non-registered Fáilte Ireland-approved businesses

A Kerry TD wants the Stay and Spend Scheme to be open to non-registered Fáilte Ireland-approved businesses.

Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae wants the government to add these businesses to the list of eligible participants, once Revenue can confirm they’re a trading, tourist-related business.

The Stay and Spend Scheme, which came into effect on October 1st and will run to the 30th April 2021, is to encourage people to spend money on accommodation and food in Ireland.

It allows people to claim back an income tax credit of €125 per person or up to €250 for a jointly assessed couple if they spend either €625 (single) or €1,250 (couple).

However, Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae says Revenue figures show that only 171 Kerry businesses are currently registered to offer the incentive.

He says he received a call from a well-established B&B, which has been in business for over 20 years: they were devastated that they did not qualify as they were not Fáilte Ireland-approved.

The Independent TD fears this is a story which is repeated in many parts of Kerry and, not alone is this going to hurt them financially, it will also lead to some customers having a smaller range of possible outlets where they can visit, stay and spend.

He adds there should be a greater choice so that all tourism-related businesses in the county can survive.