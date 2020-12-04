Kerry TD says See Something Say Something to be suspended later this month

A Kerry TD says a text alert system in Tralee and Killarney will be suspended from the end of the month due to a funding shortfall.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly is speaking about See Something Say Something, a text alert scheme which was first trialled in Tralee and was subsequently run in Killarney.

See Something Say Something is an anonymous text alert system, which allows the public to alert An Garda Síochána about public order concerns.

It’s in operation in both Tralee and Killarney, with plans to launch the service in Listowel.

Deputy Pa Daly says the running costs are minimal, compared to the benefits: €2,000 per annum each for Tralee and Killarney and €1,500 for Listowel.

He says it’s resulted in a 25% reduction in public order offences in Tralee, with 450 incident reports from the Kerry public over a recent five-month period.

The Sinn Féin TD claims the existing services will be suspended from December 31st, due to lack of funding, and Listowel cannot go ahead.

Deputy Pa Daly is calling on Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to support the operation.