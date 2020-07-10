Kerry TD receives positive response from minister tasked with overseeing direct provision

A Kerry TD says he’s received a positive response from the new minister tasked with overseeing the direct provision system.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who’s meeting residents in the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen today, was speaking about a meeting he’s had with Roderic O’Gorman.

Green Party TD Roderic O’Gorman was appointed the Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration following formation of the government.

In the Programme for Government, the three parties said the current direct provision system will be replaced with a system that offers accommodation on a not-for-profit basis.

Sinn Féin deputy Pa Daly, who’s in Cahersiveen today to meet residents of the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre, says he’s spoken to Minister O’Gorman about the centre.

He reiterated his desire to see the centre closed and the residents relocated.

Deputy Daly says the minister’s response was very positive.