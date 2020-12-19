Kerry TD disappointed WHO not allowed in to Wuhan to investigate cause of COVID-19

A Kerry TD has expressed his disappointment that the World Health Organisation are not currently allowed in to Wuhan to investigate COVID-19.

TD Danny Healy-Rae says he’s disappointed that the WHO seem quite contented and happy that they won’t be allowed in to Wuhan or China until the end of January.

The Independent TD questioned why the Chinese won’t let the WHO into the country if they have nothing to hide.

Deputy Healy-Rae has raised the matter with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, and is calling on the Irish government and the Minister to seek clarification and compensation for the woeful wrong done to the Irish people.