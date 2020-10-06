Kerry TD defends Tánaiste’s comments on NPHET

The Deputy Government Chief Whip has defended the Tánaiste’s comments on the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Leo Varadkar said NPHET’s recommendation to move the country to Level 5 restrictions was “not thought through”.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says it is very disappointing to be back at Level 3 restrictions but a serious second wave of COVID is hitting the country.





Deputy Griffin says he is not sure if it would be possible to get full compliance by going to Level 5 tonight.

He says the Government has a difficult task in striking a balance between saving lives and livelihoods: