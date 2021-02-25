Kerry social enterprises encouraged to apply for Social Enterprise Development Fund

Social enterprises based in Kerry are being encouraged to apply for funding through Rethink Ireland’s Social Enterprise Development Fund 2021.

€400,000 in funding is being made available nationwide to social enterprises to help lead the post-COVID economic and social recovery.

The objective of the fund is to find and back the best social enterprises in Ireland by making cash grants and strategic business support available to Awardees.

The Social Enterprise Development Fund was created by Rethink Ireland in 2018 in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Since 2018, the fund has supported 40 social enterprises with cash grants and business supports and further 38 through their Genesis and Accelerator Programmes.

The 2021 fund is open for applications until March 5th. Further details are available on https://rethinkireland.ie/