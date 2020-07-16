Kerry shop managers expect people to fully comply with new face masks regulations

Shop managers in Kerry are expecting people to fully comply with the new face masks regulations.

From Monday, it will be mandatory for people to wear face masks in shops and shopping centres.

It’s one of the new measures announced by the Government in a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Manager of Garvey’s SuperValu in Listowel, Paul O’Connor says the new regulations weren’t unexpected.

He says in recent weeks, he has noticed many more people wearing face coverings in store:

Meanwhile, Manager of Killarney Outlet Centre, Paul Sherry says Irish people have been very compliant with all previous guidelines.

He expects that trend to continue and believes customers will abide by the new rules on wearing face masks.

However, Mr Sherry hopes that staff won’t be expected to enforce these regulations: