Kerry restaurateur devastated at prospect of being closed again before New Year

It’s devastating that hotels, gastropubs and restaurants in Kerry are likely to be closed again before the New Year.

That’s according to co-owner of Dooley’s Waterfront Bar and Restaurant in Waterville and the Scarriff Inn in Caherdaniel, Katie Farrell.

She says they are operating in a safe manner, adding there’s no evidence COVID-19 is spreading in these settings.

Ms Farrell says having nowhere to eat out, particularly in rural Ireland, is having an impact on people’s mental health.

The Government is due to meet next week to discuss this and NPHET’s additional recommendations.

Katie Farrell is calling on the Government to make a decision sooner, so businesses have time to prepare: