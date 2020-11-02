Kerry NCT test centres have higher pass rate than national average

NCT test centres servicing Kerry have a higher pass rate than the national average.

Figures from National Car Test show that nationally half of all cars failed the initial test last year.

In the three Kerry test centres and one in neighbouring Abbeyfeale, more than half of all cars passed the initial test.

The National Car Test aims to reduce the number of road accidents by pointing out defects such as faulty brakes, worn tyres, and defective headlight aim.

Defects found must be repaired and the car must pass a re-test before the car owner will be issued with an NCT Certificate.

The NCT is conducted every two years for vehicles younger than 10 years, with those older than 10 years undergoing an annual inspection.

These figures show that across all NCT centres in Ireland during 2019, just under 50% (49.97%) of cars passed their initial NCT.

The rate for the four test centres servicing the Kerry area was higher: in Cahersiveen it was 53%, it was 54.7% in Killarney, it was 52% in Tralee, and 54% in Abbeyfeale.

Including re-tests, the national average pass rate is 97%; in Killarney this rate is 98.68%; it’s 97.7% in both Tralee and Abbeyfeale; and the rate is 96.99% in Cahersiveen.