Kerry motorists urged to travel with care as yellow weather warning comes into effect

Motorists in Kerry are being urged to travel with care overnight and tomorrow, as a yellow weather warning comes into effect.

Met Éireann issued the low temperatures/ice warning for the whole country from 6pm this evening until 10am tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to fall to minus three or four degrees tonight, which will lead to hard ground frost, icy surfaces and dangerous road conditions.

Kerry County Council says major routes around the county are salted after 4pm and 4am, but is advising motorists to assume a road has not been treated and travel with care.