Kerry MEP says Irish agri-food sector must be prioritised for post-Brexit funding

A Kerry MEP says the Irish agri-food sector must be prioritised for EU funding after Brexit.

Seán Kelly MEP says the sector will be the worst hit by the UK’s exit from the EU, and should be at the front of the queue for allocation of funding from the European Brexit compensation fund.

The Fine Gael MEP added the UK accounts for almost 40%, or €5.5 billion worth of Irish agri-food exports.

Seán Kelly MEP claims farmers and fishermen in particular need to be sufficiently compensated to ensure the viability of their incomes and livelihoods, as they can’t prepare because of the uncertainty.