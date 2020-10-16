Kerry Football Teams To Play Monaghan And Galway Announced

By
radiokerrysport
-

The Kerry Teams to play Monaghan in the Allianz Football League has been announced.

Leona Twiss, Kerry GAA PRO has the details:

The Kerry Team to play Galway in the Eirgrid All Ireland Under 20 Football Semi-Final is as follows:

