Kerry Fianna Fail councillor hits out at threat to turf cutting

A Kerry county councillor has hit out at rumours that turf cutting will be banned.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald says there’s a sense that turf cutting could be banned in the near future, following the announcement that peat briquette harvesting has ceased.

Cllr Fitzgerald says he would stand strongly against any threat to turf cutting.

He added he represents people who use and depend on turf, and it should not be threatened, especially at the moment.

The Fianna Fáil councillor would be breaking rank from his party on the issue, if the current government decides to ban turf cutting.