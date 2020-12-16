Kerry features in new film about the impact of medicines innovation

Kerry features in a new series of films about the impact of medicines on patients’ lives and in communities.

The Astellas plant in Killorglin, which makes an anti-rejection treatment used by organ transplant patients all over the world, features in the series.

It includes an interview with Killarney-based Anna Pokojska, who received a kidney transplant in 2017 and Astellas staff.

The films have been recorded in conjunction with the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association to give patients, scientists, doctors and manufacturing leaders a chance to explain the impact of their work on society and the economy.

The films can be viewed on YouTube and on ipha.ie.