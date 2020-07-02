Kerry entrepreneur says recovery from COVID-19 is akin to a world war

A Kerry entrepreneur says the recovery from COVID-19 is akin to a world war.

Jerry Kennelly of Tweak.com and the Junior Entrepreneur Programme says everyone is struggling to cope with the new reality, including reduced cash flows and future uncertainties.

His company, Tweak.com, has launched a service, providing a million graphic design templates for businesses to freely use in the recovery.

Mr Kennelly says it’s time for everyone to step up and help in the recovery, which may include people spending locally, landlords forgiving rent and creditors understanding that some cannot repay debts.

He adds the effort to overcome COVID-19 will be the greatest recovery in our time.