Kerry court cases adjourned due to positive garda COVID test

Cases due before Kerry district courts have been adjourned for tomorrow and Friday.

This comes as all cases in Tralee District Court were adjourned and the courtroom closed this afternoon, after a garda involved in today’s sitting tested positive for COVID-19.

At approximately 1pm, a senior member of An Garda Siochana told the court he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge David Waters immediately cleared the court.

A spokesperson says the Courts Service has very detailed and strict measures in place to limit court numbers at any one time, and typically fewer than 15 people would be present in a courtroom.

It says all COVID-19 regulations are being adhered to and, several times a day, audits are being conducted by trained staff.

When issues arise, they are fed back to a central COVID Response Team and, when deemed necessary, passed onto the health authorities.

The Courts Service says as a result of today’s developments, cases due before Kerry district courts have been adjourned for tomorrow and Friday.*

Repossession cases that were due to be heard at Tralee Courthouse tomorrow have been put back to Thursday, November 19th.

In response to Radio Kerry, An Garda Síochána says it’ll not be providing commentary on the individual status of any members, individual garda stations or sections.